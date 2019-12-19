TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA is starting anew with general manager Kim Dunham.

Dunham took a ride on a bus with Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Thursday to talk about how she plans to reach more riders and make TARTA an attraction for Toledo.

"My passion is, I know what a robust public transportation system can to do improve a community," Dunham said.

Dunham's top priority right now is fixing the funding situation at TARTA. She believes local funding makes room for a long term sustainable future and allow TARTA to qualify for federal grants.

Another big plan is to make the HUB downtown more of an attraction with local food options inside for riders and drivers to enjoy.

"This should be a place that offers passenger amenities, so we're going to be looking at partnering with restaurants, retail shops, ATMs... this isn't just meant to be a resource for our riders but our drivers on layover as well," Dunham said.

Her first week on the job comes six months after TARTA's former General manager James Gee was arrested and charged with an OVI.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz believes TARTA needs new direction in order to help the city movie forward.

"Our transportation system has struggled for a number of years. And if Toledo and the region is going to become what we all want it to be, we need to have a vibrant public transportation system," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

In order to practice what she preaches, Dunham has decided to live close enough to take a TARTA bus to work everyday.

