TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA has announced big service changes in the wake in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Starting March 20, TARTA will be running on Level III service, meaning there will be no Call-A-Ride or Express Service along with a fixed Saturday route.

TARTA will also be limiting TARPS to medical and dialysis trips pending further notice.

There will only be ten passengers allowed on each fixed route vehicle.

TARPS riders who already have rides scheduled will be notified of the changes.

"The health and safety of our staff and riders is of upmost importance to us, and we are taking every precaution to ensure their protection," said TARTA general manager Kim Dunham. "The decision to cut or lessen service is a difficult one, as we realize without bus service, there are people in our community who have limited mobility access There is no time that this access is more important than during this unprecedented national pandemic. We ask for everyone’s patience and assistance during these uncertain times and request that you only use our service if absolutely necessary.”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call 419-243-7433 or visit TARTA's website.

RELATED: TARTA waives bus fare, closes Hub to combat spread of COVID-19