TARTA extending hours and adding services; submits tax levy proposal

TARTA Returning to pre-COVID hours of service on June 28.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many things have had to change temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic including the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) schedule. Beginning June 28, TARTA will bring back the hours of service from before the pandemic.

In addition to the pre-COVID schedule coming back TARTA is also beginning Call-A-Ride service in the city of Rossford, continuing free fares through the summer months and is improving frequency on 10 routes. The following programs will also be getting updates:

• Fixed Route Bus Service: Weekday service from the Downtown Toledo Transit Hub will operate 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday service will operate 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. with extended hours of service to 9:30 p.m. on Routes 2C, 5C, 12, 14 19 and 31C. All routes will now run every 30 or 60 minutes.

• Paratransit Service/Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service (TARPS): Weekday TARPS service will begin at 4:55 a.m. to 9:40 p.m. Saturday and Sunday service is extended to 7:50 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.

• Call-A-Ride: TARTA’s on-demand service available in Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Waterville and now Rossford. Customers will need to reserve their ride(s) the day before by 3 p.m. Multiple trips are allowed pending availability.

TARTA is rolling out many improvements, additional services and is hoping to fund transit with a different method. Currently, the transit service is funded with property taxes. TARTA will submit a levy request, for funds to come from sales tax to the Lucas County Levy Review Committee Meeting on June 22.