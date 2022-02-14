TARTA gets geared up for 'Ohio Loves Transit' Week

TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA has some plans lined up for the community to learn more "Ohio Loves Transit" Week!

TARTA’s activities for this event will include hosting a virtual community forum called "Empowering People To Make Connections" on Monday, February 14, from 5-6 p.m.

Keynote speaker and nationally-recognized transit expert Bethany Whitaker of Nelson\Nygaard will discuss the steps TARTA and others have taken during the pandemic to ensure passenger safety, and TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski and Director of External Communications Sam Melden will outline the changes that lie ahead in 2022.