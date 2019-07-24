TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA general manager James Gee pleaded not guilty to OVI charges in court Tuesday morning.

According to court records, Gee was arrested in Waterville last Friday, July 19.

TARTA released this statement in response:

“TARTA is aware of the OVI charge involving general manager, Jim Gee. The incident occurred on Friday, July 19 and is proceeding through the judicial process. Members of the TARTA Policy and Marketing committee discussed the matter in executive session on Tuesday. TARTA is following its current administrative protocols to address this situation. A meeting of TARTA’s Personnel committee is being scheduled to further discuss the issue. Gee remains an employee of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority. Due to the pending legal and administrative review, TARTA will have no further comments at this time.”

Gee's next court appearance is scheduled for August 15 for a pretrial hearing.

Meanwhile, members of the Amalgamated Transit Union called for the dismissal of Gee.

“It is incumbent upon the TARTA Board of Trustees to treat Mr. Gee like any other TARTA employee. The TARTA Board members must take swift action and remove Mr. Gee from his position as TARTA General Manager immediately. Mr. Gee’s alleged behavior, in a TARTA vehicle, no less, is disgusting and comes at a critical time for our struggling transit agency. TARTA is in desperate need of a strong and trustworthy leader, not a local news sideshow,” said Carly Allen, President of Amalgamated Transit Union.