TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting Tuesday, TARTA passengers can hitch a ride for free until further notice.

The move is part of an effort to minimize the spread of germs on fare boxes and to encourage social distancing between drivers and passengers amid ongoing concerns about coronvirus.

“The onset of coronavirus has resulted in our taking unprecedented measures to protect our staff and riders,” TARTA General Manager, Kim Dunham said. “The interaction at the farebox results in an extended period of time for human interaction and our goal is to ensure boarding that allows the rider to get to their seat in the most expeditious fashion and align with social distancing protocols. We continue to sanitize and disinfect our vehicles daily and are also in negotiations with a contractor to provide deep cleaning of all TARTA vehicles.”

As part of the plan to lessen contact, the TARTA Transit Hub located at 525 Cherry Street will be closed beginning on Wednesday, March 18. To stay aligned with county and state precautionary measures to limit group gatherings, this public space will be closed until further notice.

TARTA employees are making continued efforts to disinfect buses and high-traffic areas like handrails, waiting areas and fare boxes.

“We encourage everyone to stay at home and socially distance themselves as much as possible, but we also understand the needs of the transit dependent, seniors, disabled residents and those seeking medical care that rely on our service. We ask riders to take every precaution possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 and only take rides that are absolutely necessary," Dunham said.

TARTA leaders said they will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

