TARTA extending departure times for routes leaving from downtown this fall

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is expanding ride options this fall.

Starting Aug. 15, final departure time for all weekday fixed bus routes leaving from TARTA's downtown hub will be extended to 10 p.m. Service for all routes will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The TARPS paratransit service will continue to operate seven days a week from 4:55 a.m. to 10:49 p.m. on weekdays and 7:51 a.m to 9:49 p.m. on weekends.

All TARTA vehicles are free to ride until further notice. Face masks are still required on board all vehicles.

There is no longer a rider limit.