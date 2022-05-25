TARTA downtown hub closing for renovations; no disruption to bus routes

Improvements include asbestos abatement, painting, and new floors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority downtown hub will soon temporarily close for renovations.

The hub will close May 30 with an estimated re-opening date set for July. Planned improvements include asbestos abatement, painting and floor, ceiling and insulation replacement.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and community partners as we work our way through these improvements,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski. “While we understand it’s an inconvenience, closing the building will allow us to get all the work done as quickly as possible.”