TARTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) announced Thursday that one of their bus drivers has tested positive for COVID-19.

This person reportedly last drove a transit vehicle on Friday, July 24.

According to a press release, all TARTA bus operators are required to wear facial masks and practice social distancing from passengers.

Of the three TARTA employees who have tested positive for coronavirus to date, one has returned to work.

TARTA representatives said the vehicle last operated by the employee was cleaned and disinfected prior to returning to service.

Additionally, TARTA is conducting a thorough analysis to determine if other staff members may have been in contact with this employee at less than six feet and for more than 10 minutes.

TARTA leaders said they are closely monitoring this situation with the employee and are working diligently to provide all employees and riders with the safest possible environment.

Recently, they began installing plastic barriers around bus operators to provide another layer protection, in an effort to reduce possible spread of the virus.

