TARTA asks public to sound off on changes made to service during the pandemic

TARTA wants your opinion on things like fair elimination and reduced service hours.

TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA made many changes to its service during the pandemic last year. Now they want to know what customers and drivers think of the changes.

You can make your opinions heard on things like fair elimination, reduced service hours and express service elimination at an open house and online forum.

TARTA is hosting an open house June 15 at 11:30 a.m. for all TARTA drivers and customers. The transit authority is looking for feedback on the changes ad well as the new route that was added to take customers to the Amazon Fulfillment Center is Rossford.

TARTA team members will be on had with information and comment cards that the community can leave their opinions on.

If you can't make the open house, there will be virtual public meetings one June 16 and June 21 where a formal presentation will be held and there will be another opportunity for the community to voice their comments and questions.

There will not be a presentation made at the open house.

Deputy CEO of TARTA Laura Koprowksi says the open house and forums are a way for TARTA to prioritize its customers and see how the changes made have affected them.

The open house will run until 3 p.m. at the Toledo Downtown Transition Hub located at 612 Huron St. The online forums will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.