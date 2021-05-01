TARTA announces winter schedule changes

The changes will take effect Jan. 11.

TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA announced changes to its winter schedule on Tuesday.

Starting Jan. 11, the following routes will be modified:

#26 Miracle Mile via Berdan/Douglas, Miracle Mile via Lewis

#34 UTMC via Western/Detroit/Byrne

TARTA says the changes were made to meet essential transportation needs.

Routes #26 and #34 have expanded service hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Riders can connect to essential hospitals, employers and shopping destinations via these routes:

#26: GM Powertrain, Jeep Parkway/DANA, Scott High School, Miracle Mile, YWCA and DeVeaux Village.

#34: UTMC, VA Clinic, Walmart, Bowsher High School,Area Office on Aging and Southland Shopping Center.

There are no schedule changes to TARTA’s paratransit service, Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service (TARPS).

TARTA schedules are available online or by calling 419-243-RIDE (7433).

Riders are encouraged to utilize mobile transit applications like Moovit, Passio Go! or Google Maps for other real-time routing options.

TARTA will continue to follow its COVID-19 Rider Safety Guidelines which include requiring passengers to wear a facial covering and no fare collection.