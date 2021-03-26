x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

TARTA adding routes and increasing rider limit to 20

Changes take effect Monday as TARTA aims to improve service to essential destinations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Regional Transit Authority is adding additional service starting Monday.

TARTA will also increase its passenger limit to 20 riders per bus starting the same day. Smaller vehicles, such as call-a-ride services, will be limited to nine.

Social distancing between riders, and rear-boarding is still required. Masks are also required.

These plans are part of TARTA's effort to improve service to jobs, hospitals and other essential destinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New routes will offer faster service of every 30 minutes where demand is highest.  New core service will be available Monday through Saturday, with Saturday hours remaining 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

A full list of routes is available at TARTA.com.

RELATED: TARTA providing free rides to COVID vaccination sites