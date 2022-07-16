Tamir Rice Foundation to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Rice Butterfly Memorial

The grand opening of The Rice Butterfly Memorial will take place on Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 16, for the grand opening of The Rice Butterfly Memorial.

3News plans to livestream the event in the media player above and on our YouTube page.

The Tamir Rice Foundation is unveiling the memorial that will honor the life of Tamir Rice in honor of what would be his 20th birthday.

The event will also honor the sacrifices that Tajai Rice made when she survived police brutality on Nov. 22, 2014, at Cudell Recreation Center.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Cudell Recreation Center, located at 1910 West Boulevard in Cleveland.

Many family members, officials and leaders are expected to be at the event, including the following:

Rev. Evan Regis Bunch, Transitional Pastor Fifth Christian Church Disciples of Christ

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown

Samaria Rice, Mother of Tamir Rice, Founder and CEO of the Tamir Rice Foundation

Molly Nagin, Board Vice President of the Tamir Rice Foundation

Michael Rakowitz, artist, Raxo Studios

Tajai Rice, Sister of Tamir Rice, Survivor of Police Brutality at Cudell Park

Tasheonna Rice, Sister of Tamir Rice

Tayvon Rice, Brother of Tamir Rice

Catch AnuVybe, Hip-Hop, Neo-Soul and R&B artists

Dr. Diane Jones Allen, Principal Landscape Architect, Design Jones LLC.

In 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice died after being fatally shot by Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann.

Tamir was shot after police received a call about a "guy with a pistol" outside Cleveland's Cudell Recreation Center. At that time, Tamir Rice had been playing with a pellet gun, but officers did not know that he was playing with a toy before he was fatally shot twice.

More information on Tamir Rice's story, as well as information on the foundation, can be found HERE.