Why is grass so tall at some Toledo parks but not others? Here's what the city had to say.

After the summer rec and enrichment season was delayed over the weekend, WTOL 11 went to city officials to find out if the overgrown parks were a factor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Parks and Youth Services and other city officials were supposed to launch the summer rec and enrichment season in Toledo over the weekend, but it was canceled.

So, WTOL 11 started to wonder if the tall grass in some of those parks was the reason.

Ruth Metzger has lived across from Heatherdowns Park for more than 30 years, saying she's always enjoyed it.

"They had little league ballgames and lots of people come picnics and bring their children to go on the slides and the swings," she said. "It's a very nice, little park."

Now, it's completely consumed by shin-high grass.

It's not an isolated issue though. Over at Dennis J. DeLucia Park, the grass is not quite as tall.

But it's not the most well-kept either, with a branch falling off a tree and trash on the ground.

It's a different scenery at Jamie Farr, though. The grass looks freshly cut.

So why is it only a select few?

Metzger has her own assumptions.

"But I'm thinking perhaps, they can't get help," she explained. "Nobody can seem to get help. So, maybe that's why we have the park looking like this because in the past it's always looked good."

She said the city would mow Heatherdowns Park every Tuesday.

But that's something she hasn't seen for a while.

The city tells us the parks department is responsible for maintaining all city parks and they have enough money to cut the grass at city parks up to 17 times per year.

City crews say they should make it out to all city parks sometime over the next week.