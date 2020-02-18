TOLEDO, Ohio — Ladies, you can help other women in your community succeed. Talbots and "O, The Oprah Magazine" are teaming up to help women dress the part to succeed in the workplace.

The Dress for Success campaign features five limited-edition cardigans. Thirty percent of sales goes back to the program.

If you have gently-used professional clothing items you no longer need, you can drop them off at Talbots between Feb. 20 and 23 to go to women in need.

CBS This Morning Anchor Gayle King discussed the importance of wardrobe in the workplace.

"You never get a second chance to make a first impression. So, the minute you walk in the door you're being judged from head to toe, certainly when you go on an interview. And when you look good, you feel good, you do good and everything just kicks up a notch, but it all starts with how you feel about yourself," she said.

Since the collaboration started five years ago, nearly $7 million has been raised and collected clothes have benefited more than 140,000 women across America.

There is a Talbots in Levis Commons in Perrysburg and the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo.

