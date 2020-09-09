Take shelter dogs out on a field trip with the Toledo Humane Society's 'Tails Around Toledo' program

The program pairs members of the community with a shelter dog for outings and adventures!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Are you unable to adopt a dog right now but still looking to get your puppy fix?

Then the Toledo Humane Society's "Tails Around Toledo" program is perfect for you!

Described as a field trip program, the humane society will pair members of the community with shelter dogs to get the dogs out of the shelter for a few hours.

Community members can take the dogs for a couple hours to a day, and can do anything from a hike to a trip to the park, or even a relaxing nap on your couch at home.

These outings are designed to let the humane society know what kind of personality the dogs have outside the shelter environment, which can reduce kennel stress for the dog and lead to better adoption matches.

The humane society says Tails Around Toledo has been popular with the shelter's current volunteers, and has led to more adoptions with adult dog participants!

If you're interested in being part of the program, you can sign up on the Toledo Humane Society's website.