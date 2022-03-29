An event that will help Nature's Nursery take care of baby animals

Enjoy great breakfast food and fun activities to help the nursery raise funds to take care of baby animals.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Want to give back and help Nature's Nursery care for baby animals?

Come to "Breakfast for Babies" put on by Nature's Nursery!

The event will take place at the Whitehouse American Legion and will be baby shower themed.

Breakfast for Babies will help Nature's Nursery raise money for all the baby animals that will come in this season.

Tickets are $10, except for young children (Kids 3 and under get in for free).

There are to seating times: 9 a.m. - 10:30, 10:30 - noon.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs and drinks will be served.

On top of the great food and activitiies you can do, make sure to bring an item to donate from the following list: