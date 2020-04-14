A lot has changed in the world as of late, but one this remains the same: Taco Tuesday.

And Taco Bell is honoring that sacred tradition by giving away another free Dorito Locos taco.

Just swing through the drive-thru and snag yours during normal store operating hours!

Limit one per customer to make sure everyone gets a taste of the love.

Taco Bell gave away a Doritos Locos Taco last month as well, so if you didn't get yours then, now's the chance to redeem yourself!

