A lot has changed in the world as of late, but one this remains the same: Taco Tuesday.
And Taco Bell is honoring that sacred tradition by giving away another free Dorito Locos taco.
Just swing through the drive-thru and snag yours during normal store operating hours!
Limit one per customer to make sure everyone gets a taste of the love.
Taco Bell gave away a Doritos Locos Taco last month as well, so if you didn't get yours then, now's the chance to redeem yourself!
RELATED: Free Doritos Locos Tacos for one day only, Taco Bell announces