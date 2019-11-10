ARCADIA, Ohio — Two local schools are using their Friday night football game to also raise awareness for local homelessness.

Friday night's game between Arcadia and Arlington in Hancock County will be the first Tackle Homelessness & Hunger charity game.

Attendees will be able to take part in a raffle, buy 50/50 tickets, and compete in a 40-yard-field goal kick competition for prizes.

The goal is to raise $5,000 for the Findlay City mission, and the community that raises the most money will receive a trophy at halftime.

"The boys have been in to serve dinner and tried to help out. So they're trying, both coaches want them to become servant leaders and kind of have a platform in their community. So, we were honored to be the recipients of that," said Ruthie Tong, operations manager at Findlay City Mission

The charity event kicks off at 6 p.m. at Arcadia.

