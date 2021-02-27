Table Forty 4 cited by OIU for violating COVID-19 health orders on busy Friday night

Agents visited the bar just before 1 a.m. and saw a large number of people congregating without masks or distancing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Table Forty 4 in downtown Toledo was cited Friday night for violating state coronavirus health orders.

According to a report from the Ohio Investigative Unit, agents visited the bar just before 1 a.m. and saw a large number of people standing and consuming alcohol, saying many of them were not wearing facial coverings or social distancing.

Agents also said that security at the door allowed patrons to enter with no controls on the capacity of the permit premises.

The bar was officially cited for "improper conduct - disorderly conduct."

A Willowick, Ohio bar was also cited Friday night for similar activity.

Agents and Willowick police officers witnessed customers closely congregating and occupying consecutive bar seats at Bogside Pub just after midnight. There were also additional customers standing behind the others trying order at the bar.

The report from OIU said that customers in separate groups were seated with no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place.

This liquor permit was already cited in September. The ruling by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can be found by clicking here.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises.

In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.