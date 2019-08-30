SYLVANIA, Ohio — Parents of Whiteford Elementary School students received an update on the condition of the building, which was found to have had mold in several rooms earlier this month.

While the word "mold" never appeared in Friday's update, the letter from the district noted that the school received "an initial verbal report that indicated that two rooms needed attention" after a summer rainfall caused a flood at the school this summer. Certified Environmental Services tested the air and took samples throughout the school after the flooding.

Those tests revealed that one second grade classroom was “loaded” with Cladosporium mold spores, receiving a maximum 4 on a 0-4 physical tape test scale. Exposure to Cladosporium is not known to cause disease, but long-term exposure can result in allergies and asthma symptoms.

A first grade classroom tested seven times over the maximum limit recommended for the stachybotrys mold air test, according to the analysis. Stachybotrys can also cause respiratory issues if exposed over a long period of time.

Friday's report from the school district said the condition of those rooms was addressed immediately, as were other areas throughout the building. The district said it replaced carpets, ceiling tiles, and property that had visible damage. In addition, all classrooms were equipped with dehumidifiers with pumps draining directly into the sink, the district said.

"We received the comprehensive test results from the testing this week. That test was conducted on August 14th. The Lucas County Health Department has inspected the building and has confirmed that the findings in the report support the building is safe," the letter read. "In addition, the department concurs the cleaning and maintenance efforts are appropriate."

As a precaution, the district said an outside company will do additional cleaning this weekend, followed up by additional testing.

"We will continue to monitor the building and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the district said.

