Some confusion is surrounding the Sylvania and Sylvania Township annexation process.

On Tuesday, Sylvania withdrew its petition to annex properties in Sylvania Township, but it does not mean the issue is over.

Despite the city of Sylvania withdrawing their original petition, a new one was filed Tuesday morning in order to meet the timing requirement in the Ohio Revised Code.

The Lucas County Commissioners were set to meet about the issue Tuesday morning and announce their position about the annexation hearing which happened mid-November. However there was a question about the date of that hearing.

When an annexation petition is filed, a hearing must be held within a 60 to 90 day period.

Rather than losing all the work they have, the city re-filed their petition and will have another hearing sometime within 60 days from Tuesday. The signatures are still valid and the refilling is simply to meet the timing requirement in the Ohio revised code.

"The clock starts again on the refiling and we filed it today. We're confident in our position and in what we have and the people that have signed the petition to move forward with the annexation," said Bill Sanford, Sylvania Economic Development Director.

An exact date for that new hearing has not been set, but it will be open to the public like the previous one.

"In this case the people are being forced to join the city and the township opposes forced annexation the services are relatively the same," said John Crandall, Chair of the Sylvania Township board of trustees.