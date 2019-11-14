Nicholas Swade is only in fifth grade but this is his sixth year spearheading a coat drive in Sylvania.

Every year around the holidays Nicholas places bins at Sylvania Schools for everyone to donate used coats, hats and gloves.

"Sometimes I see people that are cold because they didn't have a coat yet, and I thought that if I gave them a coat, I didn't need anymore that it'd help them get a coat," said Nicholas.

The idea started when he was cleaning out his closet back in Kindergarten. He decided not only was he going to donate the coats he did not need, but he was also going to ask others if they wanted to donate as well.

"We were just kind of going through my coats trying to pick which ones I wanted to keep and which ones I wanted to do something with. I didn't know what we were going to do with it, so I decided I would give them away," said Nicholas.

Of course throughout the years he's had help from family with the drive, but his mom said he's always been the boss. When she first asked Nicholas what he wanted to do, he told her he wanted to create a "free coat closet." She estimates they have collected thousands of coats over the years for those at Sylvania area family services

"I would say we probably accumulate 15,000 coats, scarves gloves every year," said Sarah Swade, Nicholas's mom.

Nicholas made a pledge six years ago he would do this drive every year until he left Highland Elementary. Even though this is his last year, he hopes the tradition can continue on.

If you want to help Nicholas out with his drive, you can drop off any winter gear to the boxes at all Sylvania schools until Nov. 26

.

