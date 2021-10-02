Source: Sylvania, Sylvania Twp. in talks to stop annexations in township

The city wanted to incorporate about 100 homes in the township. The battle over water services could be resolved during meetings next week.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A battle between Sylvania and Sylvania Township is coming to an end.

The city wanted to incorporate about 100 homes in the township that get water from Sylvania.

But a source tells WTOL 11 both sides are looking to pass an agreement to stop the annexations in the township.

The city originally said people in the township agreed to have their property reassigned to the city when they signed contracts for water service.

We're told that will be resolved during meetings Tuesday.