SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania City Council voted to sign on to the Toledo regional water agreement Monday night.

Six council members voted for the decision while one abstained.

Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough was one of the first vocal proponents of this agreement.

Sylvania leaders toured the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant just a few weeks ago to see upgrades to the facility.

Meanwhile, they were also exploring four other water options, such as building their own plant, purchasing water from the city of Detroit, city of Monroe or the Michindoh Aquifer.

Sylvania is the fifth jurisdiction to join the agreement. Lucas County, Monroe County, Maumee and Whitehouse have all signed on.

Fulton County commissioners signed a letter of intent to join while Perrysburg will likely vote on Oct. 15, according to the mayor, and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District will vote on Oct. 10 or 24, according to a spokesperson.

