Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in west Toledo

The victim was struck as she was crossing W. Sylvania Avenue at Upton Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a truck Monday in west Toledo.

Diana Stevenson, 58, was crossing West Sylvania Avenue near Upton Avenue around 5:19 p.m. Monday. 55-year-old Maurice Martin was turning left from Upton Avenue in his truck and struck Stevenson as she was crossing the street, according to a report by Toledo police.

Stevenson was critically injured and taken to the hospital by EMS. 

A crash investigator responded to the scene and both lanes in the area were shut down for over an hour.

The incident remains under investigation.

