Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a truck Monday in west Toledo.

Diana Stevenson, 58, was crossing West Sylvania Avenue near Upton Avenue around 5:19 p.m. Monday. 55-year-old Maurice Martin was turning left from Upton Avenue in his truck and struck Stevenson as she was crossing the street, according to a report by Toledo police.

Stevenson was critically injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.

A crash investigator responded to the scene and both lanes in the area were shut down for over an hour.