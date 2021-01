Police say the crash left a man in serious condition.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Sylvania Township police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian laying in the street Wednesday morning.

Police say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. about a man laying in the street at the Laredo and Whiteford intersection.

Police say the man is now in the hospital in serious condition.

Officers are now talking with neighbors to see if they witnesses the crash.