Sylvania Twp. holding one-time leaf and brush pickup this week

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Sylvania Township is holding a one time pickup of storm-damaged brush and leaves starting on Monday, April 12.

Sylvania Township is making clear the service does not include trees that have been removed, grass clippings or material from lot clearing.

Brush is not to exceed 6 feet in length or 6 inches in diameter.

Residents are asked to place storm-damage brush, such as branches and tree limbs, and leaves in separate piles at the edge of the roadway, not in the road or gutter.

Sylvania Twp. says they are responsible for 174 miles of roadway and the service will take several days to complete.