Sylvania Township Fire Department deliver holiday gifts to area families in need

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Christmas came a little early for some families this year.

The Sylvania Township Fire Department dropped off presents on Sunday to local families in need, since they weren't able to shop with kids in person.

In Santa hats and a make-shift sleigh, the Sylvania Township Fire Department dropped off stockings filled with gift cards.

"If we can give any kind of semblance of a Merry Christmas to kids out there that may not get the chance to visit Santa in the mall. We're going to do everything we can to put some smiles on their faces," said Battalion Chief Chad Morris, with the Sylvania Fire Department.

Normally, kids would be able to check presents off their list with the firefighters at Meijer for the annual 'Shop with a Hero' Program.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, that experience wasn't an option this year.

So like Santa usually does, he made some surprise home visits.



"I knew the surprise was coming, but it was a surprise for them. I didn't tell them, I just said we have to be up by ten and we have a surprise coming," said Francheska Gill.

Sylvania Area Family Services offers the program each year.

They say they wish shopping could have been normal but being able to still hand out gifts is wonderful.

"It's a great plan B. We were so sad that we couldn't do this in person because we've been doing this for years and it's so meaningful," said Mary Helen Darah, Outreach Coordinator with Sylvania Area Family Services. "It's one of our favorite times of the year when we can spread some joy"

The kids say they will be using their gift cards for things like barbies, toy trucks and stuffed animals.