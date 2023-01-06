Sylvania Township construction set to continue during Dana Open

The city's service director said they have been working with tournament organizers to ensure people get off the expressway and to the event smoothly.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Thousands of people will converge into Sylvania next month for the LPGA's Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club, but traffic to get to the course is already tight right now with two major construction projects happening.

The City of Sylvania's Deputy Service Director, Joseph Shaw, said the projects will still be going on during the tournament, but they have been working with its organizers to make sure things go smoothly.

The tournament will take place July 10-16, and so far, the city's first phase of construction started around late March where they closed the Silica Road bridge to replace it.

Eastbound lanes on Monroe Street were also closed, only allowing one lane of traffic westbound between Silica Drive and Main Street

Shaw said the other project will be for safety improvements by Harroun Road and Monroe Road, but will have all directions of traffic open.

"We will make sure contractors are ultra-aware and make sure any drop offs and work zones or barrels are properly placed so we can try to make this as easy as we can for the patrons coming to the event," said Shaw.

Shaw said the city's goal is to efficiently get people off the expressway and to the event at Highland Meadows Golf Club on Erie Street.

When exiting off of U.S. 23 onto Monroe Street, you will still be able to drive westbound to the event with some lane restrictions.

"Now once they get out to Highland Meadows, they may have to find some creative ways to get back either through the expressway or some alternate route," said Shaw.

Shaw said since eastbound is closed between Silica Drive and Main Street, drivers will have to go through downtown and take Erie Street, then go through Main Street. He said you can also go further west to Centennial Road and then take Brint Road.

Shaw says the next phase of the project off Harroun Road will start next Tuesday, and both projects are expected to be completed by the end of October.