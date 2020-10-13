Sylvania teachers rally to make voices heard when it comes to communicating with district leaders

Teachers, parents and students showed up in the hundreds to support a rally for teachers' voices to be heard during decision-making processes in the district.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania teachers rallied Tuesday before a 5 p.m. board meeting to push for their voice to be heard when it comes to communication between district leaders, educators and parents.

Teachers said they showed up to let the board and administration know they are frustrated with the way things have been going.

Nearly 300 Sylvania district members lined the streets outside of the administration building for about an hour and a half. The group consisted of teachers, parents and students.

They said their main message does not have anything to do with reopening plans and their thoughts about it; It’s so they have at the table when it comes to decision making.

They added they understand we’re in a pandemic and that there are a lot of tricky things the board is going through.

“We simply want to be a part of the decision making process as our administrators and our board is making the decisions about what to do this year. We just want to be part of it," Sylvan Elementary Kindergarten teacher Katie Blake said.

“Generally, what we’re feeling in Sylvania, is that the educator voice, the teacher voice that is so critical to making this success, has not been heard enough as decisions are made about the district,” English teacher and President of the Sylvania Education Association Dan Greenberg said.

After the meeting, one board member said district leaders care about teachers and want to be on the same page as them. The member added the board wants to work to make that communication better.