Sylvania considering new tax revenue district

"Tax increment financing" could generate millions in extra revenue for the city over the next several years.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Scott Stampflmeier owns Sylvan Studio in downtown Sylvania. He does everything from making trophies to plaques and engravings.

"Me and my family own this. I run all the day-to-day operations. Everything from making stuff to doing everything here," Stampflmeier said.

His business and several others downtown could see things around them improve, as the city of Sylvania is looking at the way it generates tax revenue and considering a change.

Last year, the city's downtown master plan included several recommendations, one of which was to create a "tax increment financing" district, or "TIF."

A TIF would work like this: as property values in this proposed area go up, the city collects more in tax revenue. That difference in revenue gets redirected to a new fund specifically designed to help back public infrastructure.

Sylvania's director of economic development, Bill Sanford, says TIF could generate millions of dollars in revenue for the city and improve the downtown area.

"The one thing we want to do is improve our streets here in downtown, our streetscape. Our sidewalk is out of date, there is utility work under the main street. All of that is going to be fixed up," Sanford said. "We want to make an improvement here, and these funds will help us do that."

And area businesses are backing the plan. Stampflmeier says an improved downtown would be great for business.

"It'll be good for all the businesses in the area, to go towards projects that will, at the end of the day, increase the values for all the property owners," Stampflmeier said.

Sanford says the biggest improvement would be to the city's Main Street. With TIF, the city could see the millions needed for the project in the next several years.

"That's something that's badly needed, and it will make our downtown really pop," Sanford said.

City council will hold an informational meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the city council chambers to explain how TIF works. They will be taking any questions people may have.

Depending on how that meeting goes, council could move to approve TIF.