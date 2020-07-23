Sylvania Schools using hybrid model to return to school for 2020-2021

Sylvania Schools' new superintendent faces big challenges this school year with getting used to a new district during a pandemic while starting school part-time.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Schools new superintendent, Veronica Motley is facing big challenges this upcoming school year.

In addition to getting used to a new district in the middle of a pandemic, Motley is getting everyone ready to return to school only half the time.

"Our hybrid plan, the yellow plan, is our temporary new normal right now. Until the pandemic comes a bit more under control, maybe a lot more under control," Motley said.

The district is using a stoplight system to categorize the levels in which students will return to school.

Green: Full on campus learning

Yellow: Hybrid on-campus and remote learning

Red: Full remote learning

The superintendent said the district submitted plans to the health department for the ''green'' learning environment, however they had to move to ''yellow'' to maintain social distancing in the classrooms.

"It was really focused upon the difference between social distancing. Trying to strive to maintain six feet of social distancing for students and staff for the instructional day. Under our original plan, that proved to be a challenge," Motley said.

With students being split into two groups, they're trying to accommodate families as much as possible. For example, siblings will likely attend school on the same days.

Motley said the specific days still have to be approved by the board but they do have one option they're leaning toward.

"Cohort A will report Monday, Tuesday. Cohort B will report Wednesday, Thursday. Friday will be the float, remote learning day for our students," she said.

The board is set to go over the final plans on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Motley said she feels confident in the hybrid plan and that the board will approve them.

If approved, families can expect plans shortly after.

The superintendent said under the hybrid plan, transportation does not have a huge impact on them. They are still able to provide busing to all students. She said the they are looking a changing some routes to accommodate the hybrid model.