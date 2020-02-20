SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Schools is preparing to host a panel discussion to teach you and your high schoolers how to interact with police officers.

There isn't a set topic planned for the meeting, and the discussion can range depending on the questions asked.

The panel will include Sylvania city and township police, an intervention and prevention counselor among others.

"In those particular encounters with police, just remember to always be respectful — regardless as to what you think the police officer's attitude is. You make sure that you be respectful because that's one of those de-escalating kinds of techniques," panel speaker Earl Mack said.

The discussion is free and open to the public.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at McCord Road Christian Church. That address is 4765 N. McCord Rd. Sylvania, OH.

RELATED: TPD investigation uncovers cache of illegally owned firearms

RELATED: Suspect dies after leading TPD on chase