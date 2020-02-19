SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Schools' Board of Education has hired search consultants to help with selecting their new superintendent.

They are also holding community focus groups to assist in their search.

Board members and the consulting group want to hear from members of their community and believe that input plays an important role in choosing their next superintendent.

Within the focus groups, community members are able to meet with the consultants to share information about the district and it's challenges.

That feedback given will help identify the skills and experience needed in their next leader.

K12 Business Consulting said it's important for them to do their due diligence when it comes to hiring a superintendent for Sylvania Schools and they are taking their time to make sure the right person gets hired.

"So what we will do in the report that we're preparing for the board of education, community, and the schools is identify four or five challenges that consistently we heard are facing the schools," said K12 Search Consultant, Deb Campbell.

If you did not have time to make either of the community focus groups, a questionnaire is available here.

RELATED: Sylvania school district selects interim superintendent

RELATED: Ottawa Hills Local Schools new superintendent says his focus will be on innovation

RELATED: Dr. Adam Fineske named new Ottawa Hills superintendent