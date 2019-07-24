SYLVANIA, Ohio — A position has opened up with the Sylvania Schools Board of Education after board member Stephen Rothschild stepped down from his position.

Rothschild had served on the board since 2013.

The decision comes after the district superintendent resigned to become the new leader of Ottawa Hills Schools earlier this year.

Officials at Sylvania Schools will continue their search for a permanent superintendent, but will now begin their search for another board member.

"The superintendent really won't effect how we search for a new school board member, but the school board member could effect how we search for the new superintendent," Sylvania Board of Education President, Jim Nusbaum said.

Starting August 1, there will only be four people on the board. This means voting could end in a tie, but the board president said that he's optimistic that won't happen.

For those interested, applications can be sent in until August 5, they will start the interview process in the beginning to mid-August.

The board is looking to have the position filled by August 31.