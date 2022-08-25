Sylvania Schools bussing issue moved to federal court

The plaintiffs claim students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — After a family filed a lawsuit against the Sylvania City School District claiming students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools, the issue is being moved to federal court.

According to court documents, the case was moved to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Wednesday.

The plaintiffs, Jeffrey and Jennifer Swiech and James and Nicole Vanderweele, claim the young children's bus rides include a portion during which they ride with older students, exit at the high school, wait at the high school and then transfer onto a second bus that transports the children to their Catholic grade schools.

The plaintiffs also claim some students needed to board the bus as early as 6:35 a.m. for an 8 a.m. start time.

In a statement, Sylvania Schools said, "at this time, we continue moving forward with our current transportation plan while this is pursued at a higher court."

School district officials said earlier in August that the transportation plan this year involves some private elementary school children riding buses with high school students in the mornings and layovers at the high schools.

