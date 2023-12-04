'Getting there is the treat': Sylvania runners set course for Boston Marathon

Roughly 50 athletes will represent the Toledo area on Monday during the running of the world's oldest annual marathon.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — In every sport, there's one event that sits as the ultimate experience for an athlete. When it comes to long-distance running, the Boston Marathon fits that bill. The iconic race is set to take place on April 17 and will feature a few competitors from Northwest Ohio.

"Getting there is the treat. My expectation is to finish and enjoy it," Sylvania resident John Kirtos said. "The hard part is getting there, running the race is just special and all about having a good time."

Kirtos will be making his fifth appearance at the world's oldest annual marathon, an accomplishment he credits to the culture set forth by runners in and around the Glass City.

"We're very fortunate that Toledo has a great running community between the Toledo RoadRunners club here in town and the Glass City Marathon," Kirtos said. "Also, our Metropark system is one of the best in the area."

The city of Sylvania will also be represented by Edgar and Patti Rapp who make their own return to one of the sport's biggest stages.

"The community helps knowing that running events can be done together," Edgar said. "Running into people in Boston is great."

Qualifying for the 26-mile race is no easy feat, although Edgar did joke about his age providing an easier path.

"The younger you are, the harder it is to qualify for Boston," he said. "Eight years ago I had to go find another marathon in order to qualify but now I'm old enough that they give me more time."

Patti added that the difficulty level never matches breaking through for the very first time, a memory she still holds onto and reflects upon.

"First year is the hardest to qualify because it's unknown," Patti said. "I definitely relied on my friends to run with me and get me there."

Over the age of 55, both the Rapps and Kirtos continue to run toward the annual goal. Their determination has rewarded them with yet another unforgettable opportunity.

Of the nearly 30,000 competitors at the 127th Boston Marathon, roughly 50 will be representing the Toledo area. A testament to training, yes, but also support from those who share in the enjoyment of endurance.

"There are runs every day and every evening, there's someone to run with," Patti said. "Whether it's an easy run or a longer run, you can always find somebody."