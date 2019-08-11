SYLVANIA, Ohio — It was five years in the making.

Sylvania city officials and community partners gathered Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony for phase two of the city's river trail.

Dozens came out to the Flower Hospital Campus to see the opening of the popular recreation trail. It now stretches from Haroun Road under U.S. 23 to Monroe Street.

The project cost nearly $2.5 million. More than half of the funding comes from state grants and business partners. Flower Hospital contributed $400,000, with another $400,000 coming from the Ohio capital improvement budget and $850,000 from the Ohio Clean Trails fund.

Officials said pedestrians finally have a safe path to the downtown.

"This gives pedestrians a comfortable, scenic and healthy way to walk through our community," said Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough. "Almost from one end down to the downtown. This is a big asset. Younger people look for these as quality of life."

Mayor Stough said they are already working on planning for phase three, which would extend to the ProMedica Health and Wellness Center on Corey Road.

