Sylvania residents concerned over traffic detours

Construction in downtown Sylvania is forcing people through Maplewood Avenue. But some worry speeding drivers are putting kids at risk.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Carol Del Signore was born and raised in Sylvania. She's lived at her home on Maplewood Avenue for about the last 20 years. But when construction caused traffic to re-route through the neighborhood, she got worried.

"Since construction began, (traffic) increased quite a bit, and no mind of the limit," Del Signore said. "I'm not real happy about cars speeding by."

Drivers used to the higher speeds of the main thoroughfares are speeding through Maplewood well above the road's 15 mph limit, she said.

With Burnham Park across from Del Signore's home, she believes there's a good chance kids could be hurt. Del Signore felt people weren't paying attention, so she made a sign reminding people of the limit.

"Kids and families are so close to the road when they're getting ready, unpacking, or loading up into their cars, and with cars going by, I keep my fingers crossed there's not going to be an accident," Del Signore said.

Abeir El-Baba is a mother of three who worries about that exact thing. El-Baba spoke with WTOL 11 as she was loading kids into her car following a day at the park.

"I always have to make sure they go in front of my car, not behind my car because you don't know if people are looking on their phone, if they're paying attention or not," El-Baba said. "They'll hit you, and they're going pretty quick."

El-Baba suggested the city use temporary speed bumps as a way to slow drivers down.

"That would really help because it would force people to slow down, or else they'll fly over the bump and it'll ruin their car," El-Baba said.

El-Baba hopes that in the end, all the construction is worth it.

"I hope there's some good coming out of it because they're taking a lot of time doing it," El-Baba said.