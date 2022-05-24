Sylvania principal spends night on school roof

Steve Swaggerty challenged students to read 50,000 books this year and they exceeded the goal.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Monday night was a good night to sleep under the stars.

At least that was the case for Highland Elementary School Principal Steve Swaggerty.

The principal of the Sylvania elementary school had to make good on a promise he had made to his students.

Swaggerty challenged his students to read 50,000 books during this school year. If they did, he said he would sleep on the school's roof.

The children outdid themselves, reading 50,200 books, which meant Swaggerty had to grab his sleeping bag and a tent and head for the roof.

As he set up for a night atop the school, Swaggerty was visited by students, some of whom showed up with signs of encouragement. Other children sent up snacks, hand-warmers and other gifts for his overnight stay in a bucket on a rope.

Swaggerty met with even more students virtually, reading a bedtime story via Google Meet before turning in for the night.

Thursday is the last day of classes for students this school year.