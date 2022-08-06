Sylvania prepares for baseball send-off as Wildcats head to state semifinals

The Wildcats are headed to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. The community is sending them off the right way Thursday.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — For the Northview baseball team, it's business as usual.

"Preparation-wise, just been doing what we do," head coach Greg Szparka said. "Good practice here today, the last couple days. Kept doing what we do."

Last Friday, the Wildcats won their first regional title in school history. Players say the feeling won't sink in until the parade send-off Thursday.

"It's great. It's something we've all been wanting," senior Benny Crooks said. "I don't know if it's really set in for me yet that we're going, but tomorrow definitely will with that parade going down there being with everyone. It's going to hit me soon."

The send-off route begins by leaving the high school, turning onto Monroe Street, and making a loop that makes its way through Main Street and back onto Monroe Street.

Local businesses are standing behind the program, cheering them on as they head to Akron.

"I know Northview produces great kids here, so I'm sure they're going to do great there," J&G Pizza Palace host Abby Channer said.

Sylvan Studio has made trophies for the school district for years, but this is one trophy they're happy the team is fighting for in Akron.

"The whole community wants to see them get the state title," owner Scott Stampflmeier said. "Maybe they'll get to do another parade with the state trophy coming down Main Street, and everybody having fun. The community would love to see that."

The parade begins at 10 a.m. The school is asking anyone who can do so to line the streets to send off the team.

They'll make their way to Akron where they'll face Kenston in the state semis on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.