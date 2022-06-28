Sylvania postponing fireworks celebration to July 8

The city was informed Tuesday the contractor would not be able to conduct the show on time due to staffing issues.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Fireworks in Sylvania were postponed Tuesday from Sunday, July 3 to Friday, July 8.

A city source confirmed to WTOL 11 there is an issue with a contractor.

According to a city news release, Sylvania and Sylvania Township officials were notified Tuesday by Zambelli Fireworks Manufacturing that they are unable to conduct the show on time due to staffing issues.

"Due to a shortage of Ohio licensed technicians, Zambelli Fireworks is unable to deliver the 2022 Sylvania Star Spangled Fireworks Display on July 3," Zambelli President Michael Rieck said. "Zambelli has cherished the historical relationship with the Sylvania Community and did everything to prevent this disruption. The technician shortage is preventing the show on July 3; however, we are able to deliver this epic display on Friday, July 8. Zambelli will be adding a few extra surprises to help make up for this unfortunate situation."

Sylvania Director of Economic Development Bill Sanford said Sylvania was notified 10 days ago about the concern. Due to large demand for shows this weekend, Sylvania offered to postpone the fireworks show to next week and Zambelli agreed.