SYLVANIA, Ohio — Members of the Sylvania Police Department have decided to support the fight against cancer by participating in "No-Shave November!"
According to the department's Facebook page, officers are donating $20 in exchange for not having to shave for the month of November (within reason).
Female officers and employees are also getting in on the challenge by wearing "No-Shave November" wristbands to support the cause.
"Don't be alarmed if you see a Sylvania Police Officer looking scraggly this month!" the SPD post says.
Oh, and we're also promised an end-of-the-month picture coming "hairly" soon.
Stay tuned for that!