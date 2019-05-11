SYLVANIA, Ohio — Members of the Sylvania Police Department have decided to support the fight against cancer by participating in "No-Shave November!"

According to the department's Facebook page, officers are donating $20 in exchange for not having to shave for the month of November (within reason).

Female officers and employees are also getting in on the challenge by wearing "No-Shave November" wristbands to support the cause.

"Don't be alarmed if you see a Sylvania Police Officer looking scraggly this month!" the SPD post says.

Oh, and we're also promised an end-of-the-month picture coming "hairly" soon.

Stay tuned for that!