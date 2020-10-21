Sylvania police looking for missing 60-year-old woman

Lori A. Streidl is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a silver 2011 Kia Sedona with Ohio registration HSG927.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 60-year-old woman.

Lori A. Streidl is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a silver 2011 Kia Sedona with Ohio registration HSG927.

Police say the last contact with Streidl was Monday.

If anyone has had contact with her or locates her or her vehicle, they are asked to contact Sylvania police at 419-885-8900.

Below is a stock photo of the kind of car Streidl drives.