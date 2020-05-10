Sylvania Police Division mourns loss of Officer Michael Shaw

Shaw served with the Sylvania Police Division for over 19 years.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A Sylvania police officer was reported dead on Monday, a press release from the department stated.

Officer Michael A. Shaw, 43, served with the Sylvania Police Division for over 19 years. Prior to his time in Sylvania, Shaw served for two years in Findlay.

The release from the police division read, in part:

"Officer Shaw was a highly respected officer and a friend to all who knew him. His family is currently making funeral arrangements and ask for privacy during this difficult time."