Looking to join law enforcement? The Sylvania Police Dept. is hiring

Sylvania Police Chief Rick Schnoor said the department offers competitive pay and will put applicants through training.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Recruiting good police officers is no easy task, especially in the middle of a pandemic. Nevertheless, leaders with the Sylvania Police Department are on the hunt for officers to join the team.

“When I started and a lot of my colleagues started there would be over 100 people to take the test, and our last test, we had about 15 people that showed up to take the test to be an officer,” Sylvania Police Chief Rick Schnoor said.

Schnoor said the department offers competitive pay and will put applicants through training, whereas in the past, it was required to have completed the academy just to apply. He is making an effort to hire officers from different backgrounds and increase diversity throughout the department. Many officers who join the department stay for quite some time.



“I’ve been here 23-and-a-half years. We have tremendous community support. The Sylvania Police Department has tremendous benefits; just a really great place to work,” Sgt. Stacey Pack said.

You must be between the ages of 21 and 36 to apply. The department requires an associate’s degree or an equivalent number of credit hours

If you are interested in applying for one of the open positions, click here.