Sylvania police chief reflects on women who inspired her | Women's History Month

SYLVANIA, Ohio — As Women's History Month comes to an end, WTOL 11 wants to share another story of one of our areas leading ladies: Sylvania Police Chief Danilynn Miller.

Chief Miller became the department's first female police chief in September 2022. She is one of six sworn female police officers out of the deparment's 33 officers.

Chief Miller joined the department in 1994, starting out as a patrol officer. Miller told WTOL 11 since the age of 14, she knew she wanted to both be in law enforcement and be chief one day.

"When I interviewed for this position back in 1993 with then Chief Sobb," explained Chief Miller, "One of the questions he asked during the interview was, 'where do you see yourself in 25 years?' I looked at him and said, sitting in your chair.'"

Chief Miller also said her mother and grandmother have been her greatest inspirations.

"Her (grandmother) husband left her. So she was left raising four kids," said Chief Miller. "She really instilled in my mom the strong women, you can take care of yourself. Growing up there was never 'you can't do this.' It was 'you can do this' from both of them. Whatever you set your mind on, it's yours. You just have to work at it."