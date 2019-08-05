SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in an assault that happened in April.

Police say a 53-year-old man was assaulted while in a parking lot in the 5200 block of West Alexis Road.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late twenties to early thirties with a slender build, short black hair and dark eyes.

Police say the suspect was wearing a white button-up shirt and possibly white or khaki pants.

The suspect's vehicle is seen on surveillance video entering and leaving the parking lot from the west.

His vehicle was identified as a dark-colored or gray possible 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

Below is a picture of the vehicle and a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone who saw the assault take place or may know who the man is should call the Sylvania Police Division Tip Line at 419-885-0462 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.