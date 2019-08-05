SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in an assault that happened in April.

Police say a 53-year-old man was assaulted while in a parking lot in the 5200 block of West Alexis Road.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late twenties to early thirties with a slender build, short black hair and dark eyes.

Police say the suspect was wearing a white button-up shirt and possibly white or khaki pants.

The suspect's vehicle is seen on surveillance video entering and leaving the parking lot from the west.

His vehicle was identified as a dark-colored or gray possible 2019 Hyundai Tucson.  

Below is a picture of the vehicle and a composite sketch of the suspect.

Post by SylvaniaPoliceDivision.

Anyone who saw the assault take place or may know who the man is should call the Sylvania Police Division Tip Line at 419-885-0462 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 