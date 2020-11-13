Sylvania Municipal Court postpones jury trials until further notice

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Effective immediately, all jury trials at the Sylvania Municipal Court have been postponed due to concerns over the ongoing pandemic.
The order was signed and issued on Nov. 13 by Sylvania Municipal Court judge Michael Bonfiglio.
The postponement of jury trials in the Sylvania Municipal Court comes on the heels of an announcement that jury trials at the county level will also be suspended.
RELATED: Jury trials in Lucas County are suspended through end of 2020; defendants to appear via Zoom only, barring exceptional circumstances
Administrative Judge Dean Mandros sent out an order on Thursday to postpone all Lucas County jury trials until the end of the year, beginning Nov. 16.
There is no estimated date given for when jury trials at the Sylvania Municipal Court will resume.